15 First Nations Justice Council centres to open throughout British Columbia

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma attends a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito) B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma attends a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario