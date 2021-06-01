LAKE COWICHAN, B.C. -- RCMP say six people were arrested Monday as officers continue to enforce a British Columbia court injunction ordering the removal of blockades aimed at preventing old-growth logging on southwestern Vancouver Island.

Five people were charged with breaching the injunction, and one was arrested for obstruction.

The Mounties say since enforcement of the court injunction began on May 17, 142 people have been arrested, at least nine of whom have been arrested more than once.

The injunction is to allow workers with the Teal-Jones Group to resume logging in that area and in the Fairy Creek watershed to the south, near Port Renfrew.

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Teal-Jones has said it plans to harvest about 20 hectares at the north ridge of the 1,200-hectare watershed out of 200 available for harvest.

