KAMLOOPS -- The RCMP say a 14-year-old snowboarder who was missing near Kamloops, B.C., has been found “safe and sound.”

The Mounties say the boy took a shuttle to the Sun Peaks Resort on Sunday morning but failed to catch the return shuttle to Kamloops in the afternoon.

It was confirmed that the teen used the chairlift up the mountain and his parents called police Sunday evening, when a search began.

Family members identified the missing teen as Carson Hadwin. His parents were contacted after he missed the shuttle, and they reached out to police.