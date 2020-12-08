VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region Tuesday.

There are now 207 active cases of the virus across the health authority, which includes Vancouver Island and parts of B.C.’s central coast.

According to the Island Health COVID-19 dashboard, 69 of the active cases are located in the South Island, 106 are found in the Central Island and 32 are active in the North Island.

Of those cases, 13 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, four of whom require critical care.

No deaths related to the virus were seen in the Island Health region over the past 24 hours.

The update comes from the B.C. COVID-19 dashboard. As of 4:15 p.m., a statement had not been released by health officials.

Since the pandemic began, the Island Health region has seen a total of 735 cases of COVID-19.

During that time, seven people have died of the virus in the health authority, while 521 have recovered.

Across the province, 566 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the past 24 hours.

Sixteen more people have also died of the virus across the province since Monday.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in joint written statement Tuesday.

"While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high," said the pair. "This is why the public health orders and restrictions remain in place and why we must continue to stay local and keep to our households through the holiday season."

