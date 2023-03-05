10-year-old B.C. girl may be world's youngest certified axe-throwing judge

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses lawmakers while defending his next year's budget bill at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19

The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas -- representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.

Greek PM Mitsotakis apologizes for deadly train disaster

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized Sunday for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the deadliest train crash in the country's history, while a stationmaster facing charges gave his account of the events leading up to the tragedy.

