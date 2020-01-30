VICTORIA -- In what might be a nightmare scenario for some, 10 students at the University of Victoria were stuck in an elevator on campus for more than an hour and a half Wednesday night.

According to campus security, a call came in at 10:10 p.m. saying the students were stuck in an elevator in the Bob Wright Centre, the university's ocean sciences building.

Security attended the scene at 10:16 p.m. and found the elevator stuck on the fifth floor displaying an electronic out-of-service message.

Campus security determined that none of the students were in medical distress and then called a maintenance contractor.

While security remained on site, the contractor attended to the issue at 11:49 p.m. and was able to quickly release the students trapped in the elevator.

The contractor is repairing the elevator Thursday morning, according to the university.

The University of Victoria has more than 100 elevators and lifting devices and says that issues such as stuck elevators are rare.