Victoria’s Pride Week is in full swing. For anyone looking for somewhere to throw glitter or share in some rainbow activism, here is a list of 10 colourful events happening around Greater Victoria this weekend.

Friday

SPINCO Charity Pride Ride

Walk into the weekend “purse first” with this Ru Paul-themed spin class! The Pandora Ave. SPINCO location is hosting an hour-long indoor cycling class, with proceeds going to the Victoria Pride Society. The high-energy class begins at 6:45 p.m., but arrive early to make sure you get the best spot. You can book your spot online.

Big Gay Dog Walk

Bring your furry friend to this family-friendly event in the beautiful Dallas Road off-leash area. Don’t have a dog of your own? The walk is open to everyone and features games and a costume contest at 7:15 p.m. The walk begins at 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Sugar We’re Goin’ Dancing

Teenagers are invited to join in the pride fun at the Upside Teen Centre at Commonwealth Pool. This free youth pride dance is for teens 18 and under. The “emo-themed” night features photo booths, food and drinks and an “edgy emo atmosphere,” complete with Panic! At the Disco references. The event is strictly substance-free and offers accessibility to teens with mobility limitations or light/sound sensitivity.

Saturday

Night at the (Royal BC) Museum

Night Shift: Pride takes over the museum on Saturday. This 19+ event offers three floors of themed entertainment. Join group discussions about consent, activism and LGBTQ2+ history. Step onto the first floor for a vogue lesson and dance battle. Enjoy standup comedy, drag performances, craft stations and photo booths while listening to performances by local DJs. This night is jam packed with fun, food and flair beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Pride in the Word

This all-ages event is one of the largest pride literary events in Canada. Head to the Ambrosia Conference Centre to hear a glittering lineup of Canadian writers and poets perform their proudest pieces. Ali Blythe, Ahmad Danny Ramadan, jaye simpson, Robin Stevenson, Lahl SarDyke and surprise special guests will offer up their groundbreaking and award-winning Canadian works from 7-10 p.m.

Pride Drag Bingo

Paparazzi nightclub is serving up their own twist on BINGO for this Victoria Pride Society fundraiser. Enjoy performances from Electra Socket and Mina Mercury while you take your shot at winning some fabulous prizes. The event is 19+ and doors open at 7 p.m.

Roller Derby Pride Double Header

This annual roller derby event is action-packed with pageantry and fun. Head to the Archie Browning Sports Centre to watch the Glitter Bombs go head-to-head with the Rainbow Riders. Then enjoy halftime performances by local drag artists, followed by the ultimate showdown between the Margarita Villains and Rat City Mischief. Kids 10 and under get free admission and others can save $5 by purchasing tickets in advance.

The Boys in the Band

This play was made famous off-Broadway in 1968 and revived on Broadway in 2018 for its unflinching look at the lives and struggles of group of gay men in New York City in the '60s. The reading is at Metro Studio Theatre on Quadra Street and will feature local Victoria talents and proceeds will go to the Victoria Pride Society.

Sunday

Pride Parade

Watch more than 100 colourful entries march through downtown Victoria to show their pride and solidarity with the queer community. Dress to impress and celebrate with the neighbourhood! The parade starts at 11 a.m. outside Victoria City Hall at Pandora and Government streets, and finishes at MacDonald Park around 12:30 p.m. where paraders can join the festival.

Pride Festival

Whether it’s your last stop on the parade or your first stop of the day, the Pride Festival at MacDonald Park has plenty of fun and festivities to offer people of all ages. The free festival starts in the James Bay park at noon with opening ceremonies, followed by performances from Caleb Hart, Stevie Wise and the Big Feelings and the Femme Fatales. There is a beer garden on site, as well as plenty of food, vendors, fun and games for the whole family.