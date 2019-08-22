

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are warning cyclists after 10 bikes were reportedly stolen over a 24-hour period.

Police say 10 bikes and one bicycle trailer were lifted from neighbourhoods across the city. Victoria police say they do not believe the thefts are linked.

"Officers are reminding bicycle owners to lock their bikes with heavy duty locks, and when possible take them inside," police said Thursday.

"If you keep your bike in your garage, a shed or a storage locker you are asked to please check on it and ensure it is secured."

VicPD offer a free bike registry for riders in Victoria and Esquimalt, which can be found here.

VicPD officers also post photos and descriptions of unregistered recovered bikes on the “Stolen Bicycle Avengers” Facebook group.