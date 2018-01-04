$1-million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Victoria
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 10:40AM PST
Someone on the South Island is seven figures richer today.
The BC Lottery Corporation says someone in Victoria purchased an exact 10-digit match in its guaranteed prize draw.
That means the lucky ticket holder is $1,000,000 richer.
The winner has not yet come forward to be identified.
The guaranteed prize draw is purchased on Lotto 6/49 tickets, and only one winner is selected each draw.
The winning digits are 18923844-07, according to BCLC's website.