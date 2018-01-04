

CTV Vancouver Island





Someone on the South Island is seven figures richer today.

The BC Lottery Corporation says someone in Victoria purchased an exact 10-digit match in its guaranteed prize draw.

That means the lucky ticket holder is $1,000,000 richer.

The winner has not yet come forward to be identified.

The guaranteed prize draw is purchased on Lotto 6/49 tickets, and only one winner is selected each draw.

The winning digits are 18923844-07, according to BCLC's website.