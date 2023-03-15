1 injured in industrial fire near Parksville
The Errington Fire Department needed assistance from neighbouring halls in Coombs and Parksville to battle a blaze at an industrial site on Tuesday evening.
Crews arrived on scene around 7 p.m. and found a metal-framed structure fully engulfed in flames on Smithers Road.
The fire was put out a few hours later, but crews remained on site until 5 a.m. Wednesday mopping up.
The owner of the property suffered minor burns in the fire. Meanwhile, all contents of the building, which included several businesses, were destroyed.
The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.
