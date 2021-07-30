VICTORIA -- Mounties in Campbell River battled their third vehicle fire on a logging road in as many weeks Sunday.

Shortly before midnight, two Campbell River RCMP officers were called to a fully engulfed truck off the Brewster Lake forest road near Big Bay.

By the time officers arrived on scene, the forest around the truck was also burning, the RCMP said in a release Friday.

The officers used fire extinguishers to knock down some of the blaze while fire volunteers arrived with a fire blanket.

Police say the driver of the truck, which had flipped on its side before catching fire, went to get a water truck from a forest service company.

Nearby campers also arrived to help police tend the water truck's hose and extinguish most of the fire.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Campbell River Hospital for treatment.

Provincial wildfire fighters mopped up the remnants of the blaze and the wrecked truck has hauled away.

Mounties say it was the third vehicle fire on a forest service road in three weeks in the Campbell River area.