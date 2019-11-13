VICTORIA – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Duncan.

Mounties say at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, officers were called to assist firefighters and paramedics after an SUV collided with a BC Hydro pole and caught fire near Lakes Road and Tzouhalem Road.

First responders determined that the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was dead at the scene.

Investigators are still examining what caused the crash.

Anyone who witnessed a dark-coloured SUV in the area or may have dash cam video from the area between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is in the early stages of its investigation, according to police.