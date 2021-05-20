Advertisement
1 dead after shooting in Nanaimo
VICTORIA -- One person is dead after a brazen daylight shooting in Nanaimo on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at the Rock City Centre at 2980 Island Highway, where there are multiple fast-food restaurants.
Mounties say they have secured multiple scenes related to the incident across the city and have arrested several people in connection with the shooting.
A source tells CTV News the incident appears to be a targeted hit, likely gang-related.
Video from the scene posted to social media shows several police vehicles and officers in the area. A white SUV with at least one broken window can be seen partially covered with a yellow tarp.
Police say they do not believe there is a risk to the public at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.