

CTV Vancouver Island





A small earthquake that struck off the coast of southern Vancouver Island was lightly felt in Victoria, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The agency reported that a 1.7-magnitude quake struck at 3:38 p.m.

The epicentre of the quake was about 11 kilometres southwest of Victoria and struck at a depth of 16.38 kilometres.

Seismologists reported earlier this week that hundreds of tiny tremors detected under southern Vancouver Island may signal a "tectonic dance," a process that occurs along the fault lines of the tectonic plaates.

Natural Resources Canada seismologist John Cassidy said the little tremors isn't indicative of a larger quake on the way.