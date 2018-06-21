1.7-magnitude earthquake strikes 11 kilometres from Victoria
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 4:32PM PDT
A small earthquake that struck off the coast of southern Vancouver Island was lightly felt in Victoria, according to Earthquakes Canada.
The agency reported that a 1.7-magnitude quake struck at 3:38 p.m.
The epicentre of the quake was about 11 kilometres southwest of Victoria and struck at a depth of 16.38 kilometres.
Seismologists reported earlier this week that hundreds of tiny tremors detected under southern Vancouver Island may signal a "tectonic dance," a process that occurs along the fault lines of the tectonic plaates.
Natural Resources Canada seismologist John Cassidy said the little tremors isn't indicative of a larger quake on the way.