VICTORIA -- Greater Victoria has one of the highest proportions of seniors in Canada, and many are prone to isolation, malnutrition and loneliness – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new program aimed at feeding vulnerable seniors is looking to change that, says Mark Breslauer, CEO of the United Way of Greater Victoria.

“We are partnering with Beacon Community Services to provide up to 1,000 meals per week,” said Breslauer.

The United Way says that it has identified a need in the non-profit sector for a food and meal delivery system in Victoria that focuses on serving isolated seniors and giving them increased access to healthy and nutritious meals.

Funded by the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Program, United Way is providing a $72,500 grant to Beacon Community Services during phase one of the program.

The two agencies will create much needed infrastructure that will provide sourcing and distribution services for seniors, including prepared meals and food hampers in the Greater Victoria area.

“This coordinated approach will increase efficiencies and alleviate the pressure that is currently being shouldered by 14 seniors’ service agencies,” said the United Way.

The organization says that each agency is currently piecing together food-care hampers and meals every week through local community kitchens, food share networks, local businesses and restaurants. But, the need is much greater than the fifty meals being prepared each week right now.

“One of the great positives of this initiative is the ability to concentrate the meal delivery, as opposed to some here, some there, with the greatest of intentions,” said Breslauer.

“This will offer much more efficiency, effectiveness and ultimately food and contact for those seniors in need.”

The meals will be deeply subsidized and provided on a sliding scale basis for those with the ability to pay during the COVID-19 crisis.

The 'meals on wheels'-type program may cost up to $500,000 per year to sustain. The United Way hopes to raise that money through donations moving forward.

“Our intention is to scale up this program with sustainability for the longer term,” said Breslauer. “The need is great. 1,000 meals is a wonderful start per week but we certainly feel we can offer that much more longer term.”

To donate to the United Way of Greater Victoria and to support local seniors, visit the charity’s website here.