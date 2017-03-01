

The Central Saanich man who was hailed a hero last month for attempting to clear snow off residential streets with his Zamboni was invited to the BC Legislature.

MLA Gary Holman introduced Marko Kardum to the legislature on Wednesday morning.

Holman says he was impressed by the farmer’s willingness to step up and help out his community in the most Canadian way possible.

“Volunteerism throughout my constituency of Saanich North and the Islands reveals itself in interesting ways, on the gulf islands even extending into governance itself. Marko Kardum exemplifies this community spirit,” stated Holman.

Kardum was pulled over on his second-hand Zamboni near Tanner Ridge Place and Highway 17 on Feb. 6.

Police asked him to stop, letting him know it was illegal to drive the ice resurfacing machine on a residential road.