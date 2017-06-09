

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed a 12-year-old boy at a bus stop near Tillicum Elementary School on Thursday.

Police say the boy was waiting alone at a bus stop in the 200-block of Burnside Road West just after 8:30 p.m. when a man, believed to be in his 60s, approached him and asked if he was travelling downtown.

The boy told police the man made some “nonsensical conversation” with him, but essentially wanted to go downtown with him.

Police say the interaction made the boy uncomfortable and as he turned to walk away the man grabbed the boy by the shoulder and said something along the lines of “you’re coming downtown with me.”

According to officials, the boy ran towards an open business and called his mom who then contacted police.

The man is described as white, having a possible partial beard with white facial hair and a slender build. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue pinstriped collared shirt with white accents and was carrying a black umbrella with orange polka dots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.