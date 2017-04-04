

CTV Vancouver Island





Wednesday marks one year since a West Shore RCMP officer was tragically killed in the line of duty, and her fellow Mounties are planning a small memorial in her honour.

Const. Sarah Beckett, a married mother of two, was killed in the line of duty April 5, 2016 when her police cruiser was struck in a Langford intersection.

To mark the solemn anniversary, Mounties will don their red serge to hold a memorial outside the Langford detachment at 698 Atkins Avenue.

The public is welcome to come pay their respects and a chaplain will conduct a small service at noon.

The suspect charged in connection with Beckett’s death, Kenneth Jacob Fenton, is set to appear in court Thursday after a series of delays.

He’s facing charges including impaired driving causing death, flight from police causing death and dangerous driving causing death.