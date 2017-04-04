Featured
West Shore RCMP to hold memorial for Mountie killed in crash last year
Const.Sarah Beckett is shown in an undated handout photo.Charges have been laid against a 28-year-old man in the death of Const. Beckett, an RCMP officer who was killed when her cruiser was rammed on Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 12:24PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 11:08AM PDT
Wednesday marks one year since a West Shore RCMP officer was tragically killed in the line of duty, and her fellow Mounties are planning a small memorial in her honour.
Const. Sarah Beckett, a married mother of two, was killed in the line of duty April 5, 2016 when her police cruiser was struck in a Langford intersection.
To mark the solemn anniversary, Mounties will don their red serge to hold a memorial outside the Langford detachment at 698 Atkins Avenue.
The public is welcome to come pay their respects and a chaplain will conduct a small service at noon.
The suspect charged in connection with Beckett’s death, Kenneth Jacob Fenton, is set to appear in court Thursday after a series of delays.
He’s facing charges including impaired driving causing death, flight from police causing death and dangerous driving causing death.
Growing memorial for Cst Sarah Beckett on the anniversary her death. @CTVNewsVI @WestshoreRCMP pic.twitter.com/dCDRfSfe5b— Scott Cunningham (@CTVNewsScott) April 5, 2017
Related Stories
Photos
Const. Sarah Beckett, 32, killed after a collision with a pickup truck in Langford, B.C., has been described as a "very popular" member of the force. April 5, 2016. (CTV Vancouver Island)
MOST WATCHED
Advertisement