A Victoria animal rescue inundated with cats and dogs displaced by B.C.’s wildfires is desperately looking for foster families and forever homes.

The Victoria Humane Society says it received 31 animals in a 24-hour period this weekend, with most coming from the province’s fire-ravaged Interior.

“We’re up to about 70 animals that we’ve taken in now from the fires. It’s people surrendering them or people unable to care for them after the fires,” said VHS Executive Director Penny Stone.

“Unfortunately with all the other things happening in the news, people forgot that B.C. is still burning. The reality is our province is burning down and people are displaced, and for us, animals are displaced.”

The most recent influx of animals included 17 kittens, six cats, two puppies and six dogs, Stone said.

Courtesy: Victoria Humane Society.

“It’s just been crazy. We’re begging for foster homes,” she said. “The animals from the fires, most of them won’t be going back, most will be adopted out.”

A few of the animals will be held for families who are only unable to care for their pets temporarily.

Stone says the organization has spent about $12,000 on wildfire-related medical costs so far, which includes taking care of any animals injured in the fires that need immediate attention.

Some of the cats and dogs need health and behaviour assessments before they’re fostered or adopted, but anyone interested in applying can visit VHS’s website.