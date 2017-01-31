Featured
Victoria holds public vigil in honour of Quebec mosque victims
Flowers and several hand-made signs were placed outside Masjid Al-Iman mosque in Victoria in the wake of a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (CTV Vancouver Island)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:23AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 1:32PM PST
A vigil was held in the province's capital on Tuesday in honour of the six people killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec on Sunday.
Hundreds of people attended the event, many holding signs demonstrating support for the Muslim community.
"Neighbours, sisters and brothers we love you, we support you, we stand by you side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder," Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said. "You are welcome here, you belong here, we are your community."
The city is also flying the Canadian flag at half-mast in memory of the victims.
A public rally against Islamaphobia is being planned for Saturday evening in downtown Vancouver.