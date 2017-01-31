

The Canadian Press





A vigil was held in the province's capital on Tuesday in honour of the six people killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec on Sunday.

Hundreds of people attended the event, many holding signs demonstrating support for the Muslim community.

"Neighbours, sisters and brothers we love you, we support you, we stand by you side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder," Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said. "You are welcome here, you belong here, we are your community."

The city is also flying the Canadian flag at half-mast in memory of the victims.

A public rally against Islamaphobia is being planned for Saturday evening in downtown Vancouver.