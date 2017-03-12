

Victoria police are investigating a claim that a child ingested a needle that came out of a toy piano.

In a Facebook post a woman says she bought the toy at Victoria’s Value Village.

She says when she checked on her son, who had been playing with the toy, there was "blood coming out of his mouth" and she found a needle head.

Police say the child “came in contact” with a small sewing needle or small nail, but are still working to confirm the details.

The young boy was taken to the hospital.

The child’s mom told CTV News her son was doing fine as of Sunday afternoon.

The woman says she posted her story to social media to warn other parents who purchase children’s toys at the store.

Value Village says it’s saddened to hear about the situation and that it’s looking into the details that were reported.

The company says it takes customer safety seriously and is committed to evaluating all of its items before they hit the sales floor.