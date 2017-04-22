Two investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada travelled to northern Vancouver Island on Saturday to collect data on a train derailment, that killed three people and injured two others.

According to the TSB, the workers will collect data, conduct witness interviews and examine the wreckage. Once they have gathered the information, they will determine whether or not to go forward with a full investigation.

A spokesperson with the board says an investigation will be conducted only if it will “advance transportation safety.”

A train carrying Western Forest Products personnel and material derailed around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday in Woss, a community of just under 200 people located about 130 kilometres north of Campbell River.

Two workers died at the scene and a third died in hospital. Two others remain in hospital, their condition is unknown at this point.

RCMP were in Woss throughout the day Friday investigating the scene, which stretches at least two kilometres.

Police said they are looking for evidence of an intentional criminal act or the presence of criminal negligence

“If we determine ultimately that there is criminality we will retain the lead in that investigation,” said RCMP Island District senior investigator Dave Hall. “If we believe it’s related to some other non-criminal incident we’ll turn that over to the correct authorities.”

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Sayward RCMP detachment.