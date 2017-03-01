

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to B.C. this week, with stops planned in Victoria and Vancouver.

Trudeau will go for a run with members of the Canadian Armed Forces on Thursday morning along with the Minister of National Defence, Harjit Sajjan.

Trudeau and Sajjan will then tour CFB Esquimalt around 10:45 a.m.

The prime minister will hold a media briefing over the noon hour and will meet with Mayor Lisa Helps at Victoria City Hall in the afternoon.

Helps says she's been inviting the prime minister ever since he was elected and hopes to go over a number of issues with Trudeau, including Victoria's tech sector, housing, the Belleville terminal and Crystal Pool.

"I’ll have half an hour with him to sit down just the two of us and go over the priorities and the alignment between Victoria and the federal government," Helps said.

City hall will be closed to the public during the meeting.

Pandora Avenue from Douglas Street to Government Street will be blocked off to all traffic throughout the afternoon.

Trudeau's visit will mark the first time in more than 50 years that a prime minister has visited Victoria City Hall.

The prime minister will be in Vancouver on Friday.