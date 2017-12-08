

CTV Vancouver Island





Three boys have been charged and a fourth is expected to be charged in a brawl between a group of Duncan students that was caught on camera.

The fights took place Monday near the James Street campus of Cowichan Secondary School.

A video widely circulated on social media showed one of the fights between two boys, one of whom was tackled to the ground and then kicked by at least four other youths.

On Friday RCMP announced the arrests and said conditions were placed on those charged ordering them to abstain from contact with the victim and with each other, as well as to keep the peace and remain on good behaviour.

Aside from the fight caught on camera, multiple other fights took place Monday and some alleged they may have been racially motivated due to First Nations teens being involved.

It resulted in Cowichan Tribes and city officials issuing a joint statement saying they would plan additional programs aimed at combatting racism in local schools.

"Together, we want to be clear—racism in our schools, and in our community, is simply not acceptable. We are committed to working together on this issue as we build safe, healthy, and caring communities for our children and our future generations," said the statement released by Cowichan Tribes Chief William Chip Seymour, Duncan Mayor Phil Kent, North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure, and Board of Education Chair Candace Spilsbury.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say an investigation into the fights is ongoing.