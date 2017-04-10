

Nanaimo RCMP officers and a tactical team searched a house and the property next to it on Monday in connection to Makayla Chang who went missing more than three weeks ago.

Officers sifted through debris in an empty lot and searched the house at 609 Bruce Avenue.

Steven Bacon lived in the basement suite before the 16-year-old girl went missing and officers have searched it once before.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, lots of things to cover off,” said Cst. Gary O’Brien. “We’re being very thorough to ensure that we haven’t missed anything.”

Officials say they know Chang stayed at Bacon’s house from time to time and they are looking for anything that would indicate the teen was there.

“Given the fact that she’s been missing for so long and looking at the circumstances behind her missing, we haven’t ruled out foul play,” O’Brien added.

The teen was last seen in the Harbour City on March 17.

Investigators had publicly identified Bacon as someone who may have been travelling with the teen, but did not name him as a suspect.

On Thursday, RCMP said they tracked down the 53-year-old and he had spoken with police.

Mounties have received hundreds of tips in the investigation and follow up on each one, O’Brien says.

On April 2, investigators combed over Colliery Dam Park in Nanaimo in a search they confirmed was linked to the missing girl.

Police say they are in constant contact with Chang’s family and that if crews don’t complete their search, it will continue on Tuesday.

“There’s always hope regardless of whether she’s been gone three weeks or not, we’re committed to locating Makayla,” O’Brien said.

Chang is described as 5’1”, 110 pounds, with light skin and short dyed red hair. She wears glasses and has piercings in her lip and above her upper lip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.