

CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore RCMP say they’re investigating two robberies involving teens that happened just hours apart in Langford on Tuesday.

Mounties responded to a report of a robbery behind the Cineplex movie theatre on Jacklin Road around 3:10 p.m.

Police say they were notified about seven youths fighting near the theatre and were told that one of the teens had his backpack stolen. Everyone involved fled the area when officers arrived on scene.

Four youths were arrested and the backpack was recovered, RCMP say.

No one was injured in the incident. Police say the teens know each other and the robbery is under investigation.

Around 6:15 p.m. police received another report of a robbery at the same location.

According to officials, two people allegedly robbed a teen and threatened them with bear spray. The duo took off with two necklaces and a cellphone.

Mounties arrested an 18-year-old Victoria man and a 16 year old from Esquimalt. They were held in custody for a court appearance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.