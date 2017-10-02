

A 21-year-old Victoria man celebrating his birthday was among the hundreds injured in what's been called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Sheldon Mack, son of former CTV Vancouver Island anchor and news director Hudson Mack, was wounded when a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night.

At least 58 people including two Canadians were killed in the attack and at least 515 others were injured.

Hudson, who was en route to Las Vegas, told CTV News his son underwent surgery overnight for an abdominal wound and is now recovering in an intensive care unit.

He was at the festival celebrating his 21st birthday.

Jordan McIldoon, a 23-year-old Maple Ridge man, and Jessica Klymchuk, a 28-year-old Alberta woman, were among the dozens killed in the attack.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak was in the Mandalay Bay hotel complex at the time the attack occurred but he and his family weren't injured, according to the department.

The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, was found dead in his hotel room at Mandalay Bay with as many as 10 guns, according to local authorities.

Police weren't speculating on the motive for the attack, which U.S. President Donald Trump called "an act of pure evil."

The FBI said there didn't appear to be an immediate connection to a terrorist organization, despite Islamic State claiming responsibility for the attack.

B.C. Premier John Horgan released a statement Monday condemning the "horrifying" attack and said flags at the parliament buildings would be lowered to half-mast in honour of McIldoon.

"The senseless acts of violence in Las Vegas are horrifying and incomprehensible. Our hearts are with all those affected by last night's shooting," he said. "To Jordan's family, and the family and friends of all those who have lost their lives, we offer our condolences and support.

