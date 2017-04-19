

CTV Vancouver Island





One person is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting at a hotel in Nanaimo.

Police vehicles surrounded the Howard Johnson around 8 a.m. on Wednesday and a forensic team was also on site.

A body outline and at least two bullet cases were seen on the lobby floor.

A body was seen being removed from the scene.

An adult man has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

The operations manager told CTV News the victim and shooter were not clients of the hotel and the front desk employee was on a break when the shooting happened, which is why the door was unlocked at the time.

Hotel guests told CTV News they were unaware of the shooting and were unable to check out at the front desk and had to exit through a side door.

The investigation is ongoing.