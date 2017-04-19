Featured
Shooting at Nanaimo hotel leaves one person dead, another in custody
RCMP say the attack happened in the southern part of the city early Wednesday morning. Apr. 19, 2017 (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 9:58AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 12:02PM PDT
One person is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting at a hotel in Nanaimo.
Police vehicles surrounded the Howard Johnson around 8 a.m. on Wednesday and a forensic team was also on site.
A body outline and at least two bullet cases were seen on the lobby floor.
A body was seen being removed from the scene.
An adult man has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.
The operations manager told CTV News the victim and shooter were not clients of the hotel and the front desk employee was on a break when the shooting happened, which is why the door was unlocked at the time.
Hotel guests told CTV News they were unaware of the shooting and were unable to check out at the front desk and had to exit through a side door.
The investigation is ongoing.
#Nanaimo RCMP confirm shooting leaves one dead . Man taken into custody. @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/nyqCqtoFd9— Jessica Lepp (@CTVNewsJess) April 19, 2017
