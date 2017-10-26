

CTV Vancouver Island





A brand of packaged cherries has been pulled off shelves at a Cowichan Valley grocery store after a customer reported finding a shard of glass, CTV News has learned.

Sobey's Canada says the customer reported finding the glass in a bag of Compliments Dark Sweet Cherries purchased at a Thrifty's in Mill Bay this week.

Sobey's, whichs owns Thrifty's stores, says it takes customer concerns seriously and it has launched an investigation in addition to pulling the product.

The investigation is in the early stages and Sobey's will provide information as it becomes available, a spokesperson said.