Nanaimo RCMP officers searched an empty field in connection to a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since March.

More than eight officers sifted through debris on the lot Monday morning. The field is next to a house where Steven Bacon lived before Makayla Chang went missing.

On Thursday, RCMP said they tracked down 53-year-old Bacon and he had spoken with police after Chang disappeared.

The teen was last seen in Nanaimo on March 17.

Investigators had publicly identified Bacon as someone who may have been travelling with the teen, but did not name him as a suspect.

Mounties also searched Bacon's backyard on Monday.

Last month, police searched his Nanaimo basement suite and on April 2, investigators combed over Colliery Dam Park in Nanaimo in a search they confirmed was linked to the missing girl.

Police say the investigation into Chang’s disappearance is ongoing.

She’s described as 5’1”, 110 pounds, with light skin and short dyed red hair. She wears glasses and has piercings in her lip and above her upper lip, and also wears wigs and may dress as a male at times, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.