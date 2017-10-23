

A search is underway in a remote area near Nanaimo after a 73-year-old woman didn't return home from mushroom picking Sunday afternoon.

Nanaimo resident Bertha Hanson set out on the trip in her blue 2014 Chevy Silverado at around noon Sunday, one of her friends told police.

Investigators found Hanson's truck near Timberlands Road and Ninatti Road, close to Ladysmith, prompting RCMP in that city to take over the file.

Local search and rescue teams, air units and police dog services are now scouring the area, about five kilometres west of the Nanaimo airport, for any sign of the missing woman.

While no clothing description was available, RCMP say Hanson often takes her camera with her when picking and carries it in a distinct red Molson Canadian cooler bag.

Police said she doesn't have any known medical conditions but it's believed she wasn't dressed to stay outdoors overnight.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.