Rescue crews continued their search on Sunday for a Victoria man who went missing while hiking with his family in Nanaimo.

According to police, 20-year-old Spencer Hunt and his family set out for a hike to Ammonite Falls at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Hunt couldn’t wait to get started and struck out ahead of the group, his family says.

“Spence is a little bit competitive and I think he wanted to be the first there,” Spencer’s mom, Debbie Hunt, said.

Hours later there was no sign of him and Hunt’s family called police.

The Nanaimo and Port Alberni SAR teams and RCMP searched overnight on Saturday and for most of the day Sunday.

“The weather’s not good, it's hovering around freezing, it's been raining for most of the day. Spencer’s not really dressed for the weather,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said.

RCMP confirmed the search was suspended around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The crew will resume the ground and air search at daybreak on Monday.

Officials are asking that anyone who arrives in the area to check-in at the NSAR command post that’s been set up on Creekside Place.

Hunt is described as 140 pounds, 5’10”, has light brown hair, was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, running shoes and may have been wearing glasses.

Anyone who sees Hunt is asked to call 911 immediately.

. #Nanaimo Search & Rescue is looking for lost hiker near Ammonite Falls tonight. Any tips to RCMP @CTVNewsVI @nanaimosar pic.twitter.com/OuAz2SyWfn — Jessica Lepp (@CTVNewsJess) January 29, 2017