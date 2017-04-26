

CTV Vancouver Island





Oak Bay police are reminding residents in the area to remain vigilant and lock their doors after a woman was violently attacked in her own home on Tuesday with an object described as a machete.

A 45-year-old Victoria woman is recovering in hospital after she underwent surgery for significant injuries she sustained to her upper body.

According to police, detectives with the Major Crime Unit have been unable to interview the victim due to her medical condition.

Police are still searching for an intruder who broke into the woman’s waterfront home in the 2500-block of Esplanade near Willows Beach around 7:30 a.m.

Officers from the Oak Bay and Saanich detachments were on scene Wednesday, and several officers were seen scouring a neighbouring yard.

The Forensic Identification Unit was also back in the neighbourhood along with members of the Integrated Crowd Management Unit.

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activities in the area.

They’re looking for a man in his 20s described as heavier set, who was reportedly wearing a brown jacket, dark pants and a baseball cap. He was also wearing a light blue and white handkerchief wrapped around his neck.

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s attack is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4356 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.