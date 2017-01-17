

CTV Vancouver Island





Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Victoria man.

Robert Hamilton, who goes by the name ‘Bobby,’ was last seen in Vancouver in early Jan.

He was supposed to return to Victoria, but has since missed an appointment, police say.

Investigators are concerned for the 30-year-old’s well-being.

He is described as 5’10”, approximately 164 pounds, has a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. Hamilton was last seen with a beard and long, disheveled hair.

According to police, the B.C. man has been known to hitchhike and has travelled as far as Alberta in the past.

If you see Hamilton you’re asked to call 911.