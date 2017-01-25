

CTV Vancouver Island





A raid of a downtown marijuana dispensary Wednesday morning is linked to the discovery of pot on a commercial flight, Victoria police say.

Officers executed a search warrant at Remedy Medicinals Dispensary in the 800-block of Fisgard Street around 8 a.m.

Police said the bust was related to 30 lbs. of pot being found on a commercial flight earlier this month.

Three people were initially arrested at the scene but were all later released.

VicPD later tweeted that the raid doesn’t represent a change in their approach to marijuana storefronts.

Police have taken a mostly hands-off approach when it comes to storefront dispensaries so long as they aren’t involved in organized crime, disruptions in the community or sales to youth.

"Trafficking of marijuana is illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and could result in enforcement action being taken," the department said in a news release. "VicPD will continue to be responsive to the public interest by prioritizing any enforcement action based on sales to or consumption by youth, violence, serious disruption to the community and any evidence of organized crime activity."

The City of Victoria confirmed the dispensary had not applied for a business licence or submitted a rezoning application, and police said Health Canada had not licensed it for sales.

The investigation is ongoing.