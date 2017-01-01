

CTV Vancouver Island





Fire crews on Hornby Island spent part of their New Year’s Eve rescuing a pitbull after it went over a cliff.

Hornby Island Fire Rescue responded to the call on High Salal Drive around 2:30 p.m.

The dog owners believe their male pitbull ‘Blue’ was chasing a deer and that's when he got stuck about 25-metres down a 50-metre cliff.

Rescuers say the pitbull was there for two hours before they got to him.

Deputy Fire Chief Giff LaRose, who is described as a “dog whisperer,” went over the edge with a diaper harness, designed for a human.

“We don’t actually have a dog harness,” Capt. Doug Chinnery said.

The animal was so happy to see LaRose that the biggest challenge after securing him into the harness was that “he wouldn’t stop licking the chief’s face.”

“The dog started howling and whining when he saw us” Chinnery said.

Blue wasn’t injured in the incident and made it home in time to ring in the New Year.