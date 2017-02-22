

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - Paramedics were called to British Columbia's legislature to treat a member of the house who fell ill during question period.

Ralph Sultan, the Liberal member for West Vancouver-Capilano, was escorted from the chamber by several legislature members and treated shortly afterwards by paramedics on Wednesday.

Sultan, who is 84, has experienced health issues in the past at the legislature.

Paramedics were seen wheeling a stretcher to the area of the legislature where Sultan was waiting.

Deputy premier Rich Coleman told the legislature shortly after paramedics arrived that Sultan was not feeling well during question period but was later feeling better.

He says Sultan believes he was suffering from a minor flu, but will be back at the legislature soon.