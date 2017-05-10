

CTV Vancouver Island





The new ferry service that operates between Victoria and downtown Vancouver has run into electrical problems less than a week after it launched.

The V2V Empress didn’t return from Vancouver to Victoria on Tuesday and all sailings on Wednesday and Thursday were cancelled.

Passengers were offered a refund or alternate transportation to Victoria, according to the company’s VP of Operations.

The V2V Empress officially launched over the weekend.

The catamaran offers two daily round trips between Victoria’s Steamship Terminal and Vancouver’s Harbour Flight Centre.

The company hopes to have the ship up and running again on Thursday.