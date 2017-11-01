

Nanaimo RCMP are trying to reunite several items, including a 1930s Stanley Cup championship ring, with their rightful owners after at least a dozen vehicles were broken into last week.

Police say the break-ins happened along Summerhill Place, off of Dufferin Crescent, around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Three men between the ages of 23 and 29 were arrested shortly after.

According to police, officers seized a number of items during the arrest, including the championship ring for one of the original teams playing in the National Hockey League.

“We have withheld the team name engraved on the ring as the lawful owner should be able to tell investigators what team it is,” said Const. Gary O’Brien. “We have also seized a number of other items including but not limited to, cell phones, keys, perfume, eye glasses, knives and flashlights.”

The three men were released on promises to appear in court on Dec. 12.

Anyone who had their vehicle broken into in the area of Summerhill Place is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and cite number 2017-32361.