A joint federal-provincial investigation has been launched after hundreds of gastrointestinal illnesses across Canada were linked to consumption of raw or undercooked B.C. oysters.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it is partnering with provincial agencies in B.C., Alberta and Ontario after 202 such illnesses were reported in December and January.

Testing in several cases confirmed the presence of norovirus, an illness brought on by consumption of contaminated oysters that can cause diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

In all, 143 of the cases were reported in B.C., 35 came from Alberta and the remaining 24 were reported in Ontario.

Last week, a shellfish harvesting area off the east coast of Vancouver Island was temporarily shut down over concerns of norovirus contamination.

It’s unclear whether the closure is linked to the recent spate of illnesses.

The agency said not all cases of the illness have bene tested, and that the overall risk to Canadians is low.

Oyster lovers are advised to cook the shellfish to an internal temperature of 90 degrees Celsius to avoid becoming ill.

The government says norovirus contamination can occur when shellfish comes into contact with sewage in water before being harvested.

The investigation into the cause of the contamination is ongoing.

No deaths have been reported due to the outbreak.