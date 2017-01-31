

CTV Vancouver Island





A missing 12-year-old from Salt Spring Island has been found safe, according to RCMP.

Police say the child was reported missing by a family member on Monday around 10 a.m.

Officials believed they may have taken the ferry to Victoria and was in contact with people in Victoria or Sooke.

Mounties confirmed the 12-year-old was found around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.