A woman in her 40s is in surgery after an intruder broke into her Oak Bay home and violently attacked her with what was initially described as a machete, according to police.

The attack, which took place on Esplanade early Tuesday, placed two Oak Bay schools into hold and secure while police searched for the intruder, who remains at large.

Police tape and multiple police cars could be seen surrounding the victim’s home.

Police say the woman was alone in the house at the time and believe she called 911 herself to alert police to the intruder.

They say they’re looking for a heavier set man in his 20s who was wearing a blue and white handkerchief around his neck.

Investigators aren’t yet sure whether the attack was random or targeted because they have yet to speak with the victim, who remains in surgery at a local hospital.

The injuries to her upper body are being described as “significant.”

Kids and staff at two Oak Bay schools were placed in a hold and secure for hours as the search for the man was underway.

Glenlyon Norfolk School and Willows Elementary were given the order before 8:30 a.m., and it was eventually lifted around 10:30.