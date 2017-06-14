

A man whose skiff boat capsized off the coast of Salt Spring Island has been found dead, according to RCMP.

The man was boating in Ganges Harbour near Powder Islet at around 8:15 p.m. Monday when witnesses saw his small skiff go down and called police.

First responders rescued a dog that was in the boat with him at the time, but couldn’t find the man.

Search and rescue crews as well as the Coast Guard assisted RCMP in recovery efforts, and a dive team found the man’s body near Powder Islet around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It's still unclear what caused the boat to capsize, but police say there were reportedly strong winds and rough waters at the time.

The man has not been publicly identified as RCMP notify next-of-kin.