A 60-year-old man was struck by an errant bullet while enjoying a game of golf just north of Nanaimo on Thursday.

The man was just finishing his game at Winchelsea View Golf Course in Lantzville around 4:30 p.m. when he felt a sharp jolt of pain in his lower calf, according to police.

A group of golfers rushed to help him, getting him off the course, but the man then drove himself home.

He later took himself to a hospital in Ladysmith where doctors confirmed he had a bullet lodged in his calf.

The bullet was removed and the man is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

Investigators still aren’t sure where the bullet came from, but after canvassing the area they learned residents heard gunshots throughout the afternoon.

Police say it doesn’t appear the man was shot intentionally, but it’s still an accident that could have ended much more tragically.

“There is nothing to indicate the male was targeted and it may have resulted from an individual or others target practising in the adjacent rural area,” Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Const. Gary O’ Brien said in a statement.

“Having said that, it is not only unlawful but extremely dangerous to discharge a firearm within 100 metres of any building. Additionally the basic rule of firearm safety is always know your background and beyond.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.