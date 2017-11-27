

CTV Vancouver Island





Investigators say a man's sudden death onboard a BC Ferries vessel in Nanaimo is not considered suspicious.

The man's body was found by BC Ferries employees on the Queen of Oak Bay after the vessel docked in Nanaimo at around 8 a.m. Monday.

The death isn't considered criminal in nature, Mounties say.

The BC Coroners Service has also been notified.

The incident prompted BC Ferries to cancel a scheduled 8:30 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay, as well as the 10:30 a.m. return trip.