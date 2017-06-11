Featured
Man released after sexual assault 'proven not to have occurred'
The girl initially claimed she was confronted by an unknown man while walking near York Road and James Street.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 10:20AM PDT
A 40-year-old man from Duncan, B.C., has been released after police determined that a reported sexual assault did not occur.
The man was originally taken into custody Friday afternoon, after a 14-year-old girl claimed that she escaped from a man who tried to attack her a day earlier.
Officials say the allegation was investigated thoroughly for 24 hours but there is no risk to the public.
"It has been proven that this reported sexual assault did not take place," Norwichan/Duncan RCMP said in a statement.
