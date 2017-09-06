

Police say a man used a camera and selfie stick to film a woman in a public washroom in a disturbing case of voyeurism in Saanich.

Three women were at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when one of the women used the washroom facility in the south parking lot.

As she used the washroom, she looked down and saw a light in the toilet.

That’s when she realized it was a GoPro-style camera attached to a selfie stick, coming from the stall that backed onto hers.

The woman screamed, prompting a man to flee from the stall.

Her friends outside the washroom then saw the man run from the washroom, heading west on a trail toward Beaver Lake Road.

They notified police and a canine unit was deployed to try to track down the man, but the search efforts were unsuccessful.

Police are calling the incident “extremely disturbing” and are asking the public to keep a lookout for the man.

He’s described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5’10” with an athletic build, short dark brown hair and a possible beard.

He was reportedly wearing a green T-shirt, dark-coloured shorts and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.