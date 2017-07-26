

CTV Vancouver Island





The man sentenced to four years in jail for a drunk driving crash that killed a West Shore Mountie could be eligible for full parole in 16 months.

According to Correctional Services Canada, Kenneth Jacob Fenton could qualify for full parole on Nov. 13, 2018, about a year-and-a-half after he slammed his pickup truck into Const. Sarah Beckett’s police cruiser, killing her in a Langford intersection.

If he is granted full parole, Fenton would be allowed to serve part of his remaining sentence in the community under supervision.

In Canada, offenders are routinely eligible for full parole after serving one-third of their sentence.

Fenton, who was handed his four-year sentence earlier this month, could also be eligible for day parole as early as May 13, 2018.

The 29-year-old man was also given a five-year driving prohibition upon his release and a 10-year ban on owning a weapon.

During the sentencing hearing, court heard that Fenton’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when he struck Beckett’s vehicle.

He was also estimated to be travelling nearly double the 50 km/h speed limit.

While Crown had asked for a three-to-five year sentence, which it said was in line with previous decisions in drunk driving deaths, others including Beckett’s husband were upset that it wasn’t longer.

Fenton’s statutory release date is listed as March 14, 2020, two-thirds of the way into his sentence.