

CTV Vancouver Island





Police say a man was taken into custody after they investigated reports of shots fired at a popular downtown Victoria tourist area.

Officers were called to Fisherman's Wharf Wednesday afternoon after reports surfaced that shots had been heard in the area.

Witnesses told CTV News as many as eight police cruisers rushed to the wharf along with the region’s Emergency Response Team.

Staff at Jackson’s Ice Cream said the ERT members had riot shields and long guns, and officers convened on Dock E, which houses fishing vessels and monthly private moorage.

Pictures from the scene showed a crowd of onlookers gathered at the wharf, with a section cordoned off behind police tape.

People on vessels or houseboats at the wharf were ordered to leave the area as police began searching certain vessels.

Officers did board one of the vessels and ambulance arrived on scene around 6 p.m. but did not locate a firearm.

Police later announced on Twitter they had taken a man into custody.

The scene was cleared around 7 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing.

Victoria police spokesman Const. Matt Rutherford said Thursday that the man arrested was cooperative and no charges are expected.

Crowd gathering at Fisherman's Wharf following reports of shots fired. Large police presence, part of area cordoned off. More to come. pic.twitter.com/lcYuOoVHty — CTV News VI (@CTVNewsVI) June 21, 2017