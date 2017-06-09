

CTV Vancouver Island





A 40-year-old Duncan man was arrested on Thursday after a teenage girl was allegedly forced into a business and sexually assaulted while walking to school.

Mounties say a 14-year-old girl was confronted by an unknown man while walking near York Road and James Street in Duncan around 2 p.m.

The girl broke free from her attacker, fled the area and reported the incident to staff at Cowichan Secondary School’s Quamichan campus, according to Mounties.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP located and arrested a man around 5:30 p.m. and he remained in custody as of Friday morning.

Mounties are working closely with the family and school staff to ensure the young girl and her family are getting support.

On Thursday, the Cowichan Valley School District said it was taking precautions to ensure the safety of its students, including a shuttle service between campuses and extra supervision at lunch time.

“If parents or students have specific concerns, we ask that you please contact your school,” a statement read.

The investigation is ongoing.